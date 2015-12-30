Russia made 121 air sorties on Dec 28-29, hit 424 targets in Syria: defense ministry

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s air force made 121 sorties and hit 424 targets in Syria during December 28-29, Russia’s defense ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said that the strikes had occurred in Aleppo, Idlib, Latakia, Hama, Homs, Daraa, Raqqa and Deir-ez-Zor provinces.

The targets included a building in the outskirts of Raqqa, which was destroyed following a direct hit by an Su-34 bomber, following a tip-off that it was being used for a meeting of Islamic State field commanders, the ministry said.