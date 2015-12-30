FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia made 121 air sorties on Dec 28-29, hit 424 targets in Syria: defense ministry
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 30, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

Russia made 121 air sorties on Dec 28-29, hit 424 targets in Syria: defense ministry

A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry November 23, 2015, shows air strikes carried out by Russia's air force hitting objects, which, according to the ministry, are controlled by the Islamic State militants, at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s air force made 121 sorties and hit 424 targets in Syria during December 28-29, Russia’s defense ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said that the strikes had occurred in Aleppo, Idlib, Latakia, Hama, Homs, Daraa, Raqqa and Deir-ez-Zor provinces.

The targets included a building in the outskirts of Raqqa, which was destroyed following a direct hit by an Su-34 bomber, following a tip-off that it was being used for a meeting of Islamic State field commanders, the ministry said.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova, writing by Jason Bush

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.