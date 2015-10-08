FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
October 8, 2015 / 6:54 AM / 2 years ago

Russia must use influence to protect civilians in Syria: Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia must use its influence to stop the Assad regime from bombing civilians, Britain’s defense minister Michael Fallon said on Thursday, telling Moscow its involvement in the Syrian civil war had made the conflict more dangerous.

Arriving at a NATO defense ministers meeting, he also said Britain would send a small number of troops to NATO’s eastern borders to deter any potential Russian aggression there.

The troops would go “for our allies on the eastern flank of NATO, for the Baltic states and for Poland”.

“That is part of our policy of more persistent presence on the eastern side of NATO to respond to any further Russian provocation and aggression.”

Reporting by Robin Emmott in Brussels and Kate Holton in London, writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
