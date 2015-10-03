At least 39 civilians, 14 fighters killed since start of Russian air strikes: monitor

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least 39 civilians, including eight children and eight women, have been killed in Russian air strikes in Syria in the past four days, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Saturday.

It said 14 fighters had been killed - 12 from the Islamic State militant group around the eastern city of Raqqa, and two from the Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front. Observatory director Rami Abdulrahman said the figures only included those which had been verified.