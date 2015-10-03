FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 39 civilians, 14 fighters killed since start of Russian air strikes: monitor
#World News
October 3, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Men stand along a crater caused by what activists said was a Russian air strike in Latamneh city on Wednesday, in the northern countryside of Hama, Syria October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least 39 civilians, including eight children and eight women, have been killed in Russian air strikes in Syria in the past four days, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Saturday.

It said 14 fighters had been killed - 12 from the Islamic State militant group around the eastern city of Raqqa, and two from the Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front. Observatory director Rami Abdulrahman said the figures only included those which had been verified.

Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Alison Williams

