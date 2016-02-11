FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says ceasefire in Syria under discussion
February 11, 2016 / 10:29 AM / 2 years ago

Kremlin says ceasefire in Syria under discussion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that discussions about a possible ceasefire in Syria were still ongoing and there was no unanimity on resolution of the Syrian crisis.

“The process is very fragile, discussions are under way, one can’t speak about unanimity in the process of a Syrian settlement,” Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a conference call when asked if Russia had proposed March 1 as a date for the beginning of a ceasefire.

A Western official said on Wednesday that Russia had made a proposal to begin a ceasefire in Syria on March 1, but the official said no agreement has been reached on the Russian offer.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jack Stubbs

