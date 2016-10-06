Russia despatches one more missile corvette to Mediterranean: agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian missile corvette left its Black Sea Fleet base of Sevastopol on Thursday and is heading to join a group of Russian warships in the Mediterranean, Russian news agencies cited a fleet spokesman as saying.

The Mirazh, armed with Malakhit cruise missiles, follows another two Black Sea Fleet missile corvettes, The Serpukhov and The Zelyony Dol equipped with Kalibr long-range cruise missiles, which had been due to reach the Mediterranean on Wednesday.