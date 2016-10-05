FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
October 5, 2016 / 10:59 AM / a year ago

Two Russian missile corvettes head to Mediterranean: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Two missile corvettes of Russia's Black Sea Fleet have left their base in Sevastopol to reinforce Russia's group of warships in the Mediterranean, RIA news agency quoted a Black Sea Fleet spokesman as saying on Wednesday.

The warships, The Serpukhov and The Zelyony Dol which are equipped with Kalibr long-range cruise missiles, left Sevastopol on Tuesday and are expected to reach the Mediterranean on Wednesday evening, the spokesman said.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
