Two Russian missile corvettes head to Mediterranean: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Two missile corvettes of Russia's Black Sea Fleet have left their base in Sevastopol to reinforce Russia's group of warships in the Mediterranean, RIA news agency quoted a Black Sea Fleet spokesman as saying on Wednesday.

The warships, The Serpukhov and The Zelyony Dol which are equipped with Kalibr long-range cruise missiles, left Sevastopol on Tuesday and are expected to reach the Mediterranean on Wednesday evening, the spokesman said.