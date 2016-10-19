FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Germany sees no EU decision on sanctions vs Russia over Syria at summit
#World News
October 19, 2016 / 12:54 PM / 10 months ago

Germany sees no EU decision on sanctions vs Russia over Syria at summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Fresh sanctions against Russia for its actions in Syria remain an option but European Union leaders will not take any decisions on this at a summit this week, a senior German official said on Wednesday.

The official said that European Council President Donald Tusk had indicated that no decisions would be taken on Russia at the meeting of EU leaders on Thursday and Friday.

"That means it won't take any options off the table. Sanctions are one of the options on the table. We expect they will remain on the table after the summit," the official said.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
