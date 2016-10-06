Russia says will study French Security Council draft on Syria

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is studying a draft resolution on the conflict in Syria which France submitted to the United Nations Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference on Thursday.

Speaking alongside visiting French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, Lavrov said Russia would propose its own amendments to the draft resolution and hoped they would be taken into account.

Lavrov also said he had never heard U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry say the Syrian conflict could be resolved by military means.