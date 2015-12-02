Top German diplomat casts doubt on Syria deal with Putin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Western nations will struggle to resolve the Syria conflict in 2016 because Russian President Vladimir Putin has no interest in doing a deal before a new U.S. president is in place, veteran German diplomat Wolfgang Ischinger said.

In an interview with Reuters, Ischinger, a former ambassador to Washington and current chairman of the Munich Security Conference, also expressed concern that the standoff in eastern Ukraine would develop into a “frozen conflict” and that the Minsk peace deal would never be fully implemented.

“The crisis between East and West is deeper than many people think,” Ischinger said. “Not only do Russia and the West have different approaches to solving these crises, but they see them in totally different ways.”

The comments cast a cloud over recent optimism about Putin’s readiness to cooperate with the West in Syria following the bombing of a Russian airliner by Islamic State (IS) militants in late October which killed all 224 people on board.

Two weeks later attacks in Paris, also claimed by IS, led French President Francois Hollande to call for a “grand coalition” of nations against the Islamic extremist group and to travel to Moscow for talks with Putin.

But Ischinger poured cold water on the chances of a breakthrough with Putin in the coming year.

“My worry is that Putin will wait to commit to big decisions, for example on Syria, until the U.S. election has happened. From his perspective, the promises of a U.S. president who is only in office for another year are not worth much,” Ischinger said.

“Therefore, 2016 is likely to be a year of political treading water. Problems risk being pushed back and managed, but not solved.”

Ischinger, who was ambassador to the United States from 2001 to 2006 during a turbulent time which included the 9/11 attacks and the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, was also pessimistic about developments in Ukraine.

“The danger in Ukraine is that the conflict in the east turns into another ‘frozen conflict’, a kind of ‘Minsk minus’,” he said, referring to the peace deal designed to resolve the struggle between Kiev and pro-Russian separatists.

He pointed to the Ukraine government’s problems in pushing a new election law through parliament, saying this played into Putin’s hands.

“This makes it more difficult to maintain a united front on sanctions within the EU,” said Ischinger, who is a member of an international group of experts that will present new proposals on Thursday on the work of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and EU relations with Russia.

Next month, Germany will take over the rotating chairmanship of the OSCE, a regional security organization encompassing 57 countries that focuses on conflict prevention and crisis management.