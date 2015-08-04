Russia calls for international cooperation to fight Islamic State

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is concerned about the growing influence of Islamic State, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, calling for international cooperation on the matter.

“It is common knowledge that Russia has been expressing concern at the highest levels about a growing influence of the so-called Islamic State and how it is expanding territory under its control in Syria and Iraq,” Peskov told reporters.

“We have this concern and we want to call on everyone to cooperate on the matter.”