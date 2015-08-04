FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia calls for international cooperation to fight Islamic State
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 4, 2015 / 9:35 AM / 2 years ago

Russia calls for international cooperation to fight Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is concerned about the growing influence of Islamic State, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, calling for international cooperation on the matter.

“It is common knowledge that Russia has been expressing concern at the highest levels about a growing influence of the so-called Islamic State and how it is expanding territory under its control in Syria and Iraq,” Peskov told reporters.

“We have this concern and we want to call on everyone to cooperate on the matter.”

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.