a year ago
Russia launches third day of Syria strikes from Iran
August 18, 2016 / 11:52 AM / a year ago

Russia launches third day of Syria strikes from Iran

A still image, taken from video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry on August 18, 2016, shows a Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber based at Iran's Hamadan air base dropping off bombs in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor. Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian bombers launched a third day of air strikes against militants in Syria from an Iranian air base, the Russian defense ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said Tu-22M3 long-range bombers and Su-34 fighter bombers struck Islamic State targets in the Syrian province of Deir al-Zor.

It said the military aircraft had taken off from bases in both Russia and Iran and destroyed six command posts and a large number of fighters and military equipment.

All the Russian planes returned to base after the strikes, the defense ministry said.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
