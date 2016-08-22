FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russia's use of Iranian air base will depend on situation in Syria
August 22, 2016 / 1:36 PM / a year ago

Russia's use of Iranian air base will depend on situation in Syria

A still image, taken from video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry on August 16, 2016, shows a Russian Tupolev Tu-22M3 long-range bomber based in Iran, flying after bombs were dropped off, at an unknown location in Syria. Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Further use of the Iranian air base near the city of Hamadan by Russian air forces for strikes in Syria will depend on the situation in Syria, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement on Monday.

Russia stopped using the base for strikes in Syria, Iran's foreign ministry announced earlier on Monday, bringing an abrupt halt to an unprecedented deployment that was criticized both by the White House and some Iranian lawmakers.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt

