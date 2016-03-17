FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraqi Kurds to visit Moscow in April to talk Russian arms supplies: RIA
March 17, 2016 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

Iraqi Kurds to visit Moscow in April to talk Russian arms supplies: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A delegation of Iraqi Kurds will visit Moscow in April to discuss Russian weapons supplies, the RIA Novosti news agency on Thursday cited the head of an Iraqi Kurd representation office in Russia as saying.

RIA on Wednesday quoted the Russian consulate in Iraq as saying Russia has already supplied weapons to Iraqi Kurds and that the first shipment had arrived on March 14.

It said the shipment had included five Zu-23-2 anti-aircraft cannons and 20,000 shells for the cannons.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

