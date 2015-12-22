FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin, Netanyahu agree in call to coordinate efforts to fight terrorism
#World News
December 22, 2015 / 3:44 PM / 2 years ago

Putin, Netanyahu agree in call to coordinate efforts to fight terrorism

Russia's Vladimir Putin (C) meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) on the sidelines of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed in a phone call on Tuesday to coordinate their two countries’ actions to fight terrorism in the Middle East, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The two leaders discussed the Syrian crisis during their conversation.

“Vladimir Putin stressed that there is no alternative to the launch of intra-Syrian negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations, as well as to the continued and uncompromising fight against Islamic State and other extremist groups acting in Syria,” the Kremlin was quoted as saying.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

