9 months ago
Russia says MiG-29 jet fighter crashed in Mediterranean: agencies
November 14, 2016 / 5:17 PM / 9 months ago

Russia says MiG-29 jet fighter crashed in Mediterranean: agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian MiG-29 fighter jet from the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier has crashed into the Mediterranean Sea, news agencies cited a defence ministry statement as saying on Monday.

They said the pilot was safe after ejecting from the plane. Flights by Russian military planes in the region had not been suspended.

Admiral Kuznetsov belongs to a naval group which Russia has deployed near Syria as part of its campaign against militants who are fighting government forces.

RIA news agency said the plane had crashed during a training flight, a few kilometres (miles) from the aircraft carrier, due to a technical fault.

Attacks by Russian and Syrian air forces on targets near Syria's second-largest city of Aleppo have been suspended for the past four weeks.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Richard Balmforth

