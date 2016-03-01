FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says four journalists wounded along Syria-Turkey border
March 1, 2016 / 5:51 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says four journalists wounded along Syria-Turkey border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Four journalists from China, Canada, Bulgaria and Russia were wounded along the Syria-Turkey border as a result of heavy artillery fire, Russian news agency RIA Novosti quoted Moscow’s defense ministry as saying on Tuesday.

RIA Novosti said the ministry reported the journalists were injured in the village of Kinsibba by shelling coming from the town of Bidama and elsewhere along Syria’s border with Turkey.

The ministry described the conditions of the wounded journalists as fair, according to the news agency. Shortly before, Syria’s state news agency said several members of a group of foreign journalists were wounded by mortars fired from the Turkish side of the border and that the area targeted had recently been seized from rebel forces.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Mark Heinrich

