Russia's Lavrov says ready to meet Turkish counterpart in Belgrade
#World News
December 2, 2015 / 8:13 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Lavrov says ready to meet Turkish counterpart in Belgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he was ready to meet his Turkish counterpart on the sidelines of a two-day OSCE conference in Belgrade starting on Thursday, providing a chance to defuse tensions over Ankara’s downing of a Russian jet.

“As far as the meeting with Turkish Minister (Mevlut) Cavusoglu goes, we are ready to make such a meeting on the sidelines (of the OSCE conference),” Lavrov told reporters, speaking through an interpreter, on arrival in the Serbian capital on Wednesday.

But, he cautioned, “it will be sad if we hear nothing new.”

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
