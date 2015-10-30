FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says Syria peace talks fail to agree on fate of President Assad
October 30, 2015 / 5:59 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says Syria peace talks fail to agree on fate of President Assad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said multi-lateral talks on Friday on the Syrian crisis had failed to reach agreement over the fate of President Bashar al-Assad.

Speaking after the talks in Vienna, Lavrov said he believed “the Syrian people should decide Assad’s fate”, adding that he hoped for further compromises to end the four year civil war in Syria.

Russia and Iran are Assad’s main backers, while the United States, its Gulf Arab allies and Turkey say he must step down.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing in Moscow by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Gareth Jones

