Kerry, Lavrov discuss organizing talks between the Syrian government and opposition
#World News
October 24, 2015 / 12:58 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry, Lavrov discuss organizing talks between the Syrian government and opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke on Saturday about organizing talks between the Syrian government and the opposition, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

In a telephone conversation held at the request of the U.S. side, the ministry said on its website that the two men had also discussed tapping the potential of other countries in the region to push the political process forward.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

