FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says no plans to bomb Islamic State targets in Libya
Sections
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 11, 2015 / 2:18 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says no plans to bomb Islamic State targets in Libya

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov waves to media at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Russia has no plans to carry out air strikes in Libya, a stronghold of Islamic militants, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

“This is not in our plans. We have had no requests of this kind from the government of Libya ... and there is no government of Libya as such,” Lavrov told a news conference during a visit to Italy.

Lavrov also said Russia sees a U.S.-led coalition hitting Islamic State militants in Syria as a potentially effective partner in the Arab republic.

Reporting by Isla Binnie and Crispian Balmer; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.