Russia welcomes Merkel's proposal on Syria talks: Kremlin aide

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia welcomes comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel in which she proposed including a wide range of countries in discussion about Syria, the Kremlin top political adviser said on Friday.

“This is an important factor, it seems to me, in the present Syrian context: that Merkel in recent days has spoken out about the need to carry out negotiations about Syria with many actors,” Yury Ushakov said, adding that she was referring to Iran, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Russia and other regional players.

“This fits in with what we have in mind.”