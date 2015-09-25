FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia welcomes Merkel's proposal on Syria talks: Kremlin aide
September 25, 2015 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

Russia welcomes Merkel's proposal on Syria talks: Kremlin aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia welcomes comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel in which she proposed including a wide range of countries in discussion about Syria, the Kremlin top political adviser said on Friday.

“This is an important factor, it seems to me, in the present Syrian context: that Merkel in recent days has spoken out about the need to carry out negotiations about Syria with many actors,” Yury Ushakov said, adding that she was referring to Iran, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Russia and other regional players.

“This fits in with what we have in mind.”

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin, Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly

