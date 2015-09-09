FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moscow says Russian military experts present in Syria: Foreign Ministry
#World News
September 9, 2015 / 7:54 AM / 2 years ago

Moscow says Russian military experts present in Syria: Foreign Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Russian military experts were present in Syria, the first official confirmation that the Russian military is on the ground in Syria after weeks of increased talk that Moscow may be growing its presence there.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, said the experts were assisting with Russian arms deliveries to Syria which Moscow says are aimed at combating terrorism.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning

