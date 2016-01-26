Some in Syria process 'behave capriciously' by refusing to talk: Lavrov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that some participants of the Syria peace process had been “capricious” by refusing to negotiate.

“When there are attempts to put conditions for collective fight against terrorism, conditions that are irrelevant, such as ‘if you agree to a regime change, for example, in Syria, then we will for real begin to fight terrorism collectively’ ... that is, I believe, the biggest mistake,” Lavrov told a press conference.