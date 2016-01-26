FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some in Syria process 'behave capriciously' by refusing to talk: Lavrov
#World News
January 26, 2016 / 8:09 AM / 2 years ago

Some in Syria process 'behave capriciously' by refusing to talk: Lavrov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that some participants of the Syria peace process had been “capricious” by refusing to negotiate.

“When there are attempts to put conditions for collective fight against terrorism, conditions that are irrelevant, such as ‘if you agree to a regime change, for example, in Syria, then we will for real begin to fight terrorism collectively’ ... that is, I believe, the biggest mistake,” Lavrov told a press conference.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Andrew Osborn; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Ediiting by Dmitry Solovyov

