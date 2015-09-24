Unclear if U.S.-Russia interests overlap in Syria: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States believes it is possible but still uncertain that its interests overlap with Russia’s in Syria, despite the shared desire to defeat Islamic State militants fighting there, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Thursday.

“We will continue to work with Russia on issues where our interests overlap. It is possible but not yet clear that such an overlap might exist in Syria,” Carter said, noting the need to also move ahead with a political transition away from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.