Russia's Putin says to discuss Middle East/Syria with Emir of Qatar

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would discuss the security situation in the Middle East and the Gulf in talks with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, on Monday.
“We hope ... to seek solutions to, and settlement of the most complicated, problematic issues,” Putin said in remarks at the start of the two men’s meeting, clearly referring to regional conflicts including the war in Syria.
