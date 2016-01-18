FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Putin says to discuss Middle East/Syria with Emir of Qatar
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 18, 2016 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Putin says to discuss Middle East/Syria with Emir of Qatar

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would discuss the security situation in the Middle East and the Gulf in talks with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, on Monday.

“We hope ... to seek solutions to, and settlement of the most complicated, problematic issues,” Putin said in remarks at the start of the two men’s meeting, clearly referring to regional conflicts including the war in Syria.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.