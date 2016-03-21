FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi sees partial Russian pullout from Syria as 'positive' step toward solution: SPA
March 21, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

Saudi sees partial Russian pullout from Syria as 'positive' step toward solution: SPA

Russian military jets fly above an unidentified location after taking off from the country's air base in Hmeymin, Syria to head back to Russia, part of a partial withdrawal ordered by President Vladimir Putin, in this still image taken from video March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Russian Ministry of Defence via REUTERS TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia on Monday hailed Russia’s partial withdrawal from Syria as a “positive step” towards a political solution there, the government said in a statement after its weekly meeting in Riyadh.

The statement, carried by state news agency SPA, also said that the government hoped that the Russian move would help speed up peace talks and force President Bashar al-Assad’s government to “make the necessary concessions to achieve a political transition that everybody seeks in Syria”.

Reporting by Noah Browning, writing by Sami Aboudi

