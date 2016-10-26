FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says did not ask for ships to refuel in Spain: Interfax
#World News
October 26, 2016 / 5:28 PM / 10 months ago

Russia says did not ask for ships to refuel in Spain: Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia did not asked Spain to let a flotilla of warships refuel in the port of Ceuta, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Wednesday, citing the defense ministry.

"There had been no requests sent from the Russian Defence Ministry to the Spanish authorities," Interfax cited the ministry's spokesman Igor Konashenkov as saying.

He said the Russian battle group - which has raised concerns in NATO that it could be used to target civilians in Syria - has all the necessary reserves of resources needed to complete its tasks.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
