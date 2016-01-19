FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia flies over 40 tons of aid to blocked Syrian areas: agencies
#World News
January 19, 2016 / 1:43 PM / 2 years ago

Russia flies over 40 tons of aid to blocked Syrian areas: agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s air force has delivered more than 40 tons of humanitarian aid to areas of Syria which are blocked by “terrorists”, Russian agencies quoted a defense ministry official as saying on Tuesday.

Food and other cargo was parachuted to the besieged city of Deir ez-Zor and other localities blocked by Islamic State, Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov was quoted as saying.

Konashenkov added that a Russian bomber had destroyed strongholds in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, where Islamic State had executed Syrian civilians en masse recently.

He said the bomber’s strikes had killed more than 60 terrorists in comments carried by agencies.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
