Kremlin: 'No one under any illusion' that anti-terrorist alliance possible with U.S., West - RIA
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#World News
March 26, 2016 / 11:23 AM / a year ago

Kremlin: 'No one under any illusion' that anti-terrorist alliance possible with U.S., West - RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (R-L) attend a meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (not pictured), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alexander Nemenov/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Saturday that “no one is under any illusion” that it is possible to create an anti-terrorist alliance of Russia and the United States or with other Western nations, RIA news agency reported.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the statement, commenting on the results of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry’s visit to Moscow this week.

Apart from talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Kerry had a long meting with Putin in the Kremlin.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alison Williams

