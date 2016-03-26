Kremlin: 'No one under any illusion' that anti-terrorist alliance possible with U.S., West - RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Saturday that “no one is under any illusion” that it is possible to create an anti-terrorist alliance of Russia and the United States or with other Western nations, RIA news agency reported.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the statement, commenting on the results of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry’s visit to Moscow this week.

Apart from talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Kerry had a long meting with Putin in the Kremlin.