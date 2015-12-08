FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia 'seriously concerned' at reports that coalition hit Syrian army
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 8, 2015 / 1:48 PM / 2 years ago

Russia 'seriously concerned' at reports that coalition hit Syrian army

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is “seriously concerned” by Syrian reports that a coalition led by the United States launched air strikes on Syrian government forces in the Deir al-Zor area, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Both Russia and a U.S.-led coalition are fighting against Islamic State in Syria but, while Russia supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Western countries in the coalition say he has lost legitimacy.

“Moscow is seriously concerned over reports that on Dec. 6 the U.S.-led coalition made an air strike on Syrian governmental positions in the Deir al-Zor area,” the ministry said.

The ministry said it was also concerned about “the consequences of an air strike on erroneous targets... in Hasakah province that led to a significant number of casualties among civilians”.

On Monday, Syria’s government said coalition planes had carried out a deadly air strike on the Syrian camp. The United States denied the allegation and a U.S. military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the United States was certain that Russia was responsible. Russia has also been striking targets in the Deir al-Zor area.

“In general, these cases indicate that the situation in the areas of fighting with so-called Islamic State in Syria and Iraq is heating up,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry also said it considered the presence of Turkish forces in Iraq near Mosul illegal and a serious source of tension.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.