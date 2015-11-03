Russia's Foreign Ministry says no change in view on Syria's Assad: agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry has not changed its view on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad - his fate should be decided by Syrian people, Russian agencies quoted ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying on Tuesday.

“I can confirm that Russia’s position on resolving the Syrian (crisis) has not changed,” she was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.

Earlier on Tuesday, when asked if keeping Assad in power was a matter of principal for Russia, Zakharova said: “Absolutely not, we never said that.”