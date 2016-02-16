FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia: Caspian flotilla has no boats capable of launching hospital strike
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 16, 2016 / 2:44 PM / 2 years ago

Russia: Caspian flotilla has no boats capable of launching hospital strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Caspian Sea flotilla does not have a boat capable of firing a ballistic missile on a hospital in Syria’s Idlib province, Russian news agencies quoted a Russian Defence Ministry spokesman as saying on Tuesday.

Turkey accused Russia of committing a war crime in Syria after missile attacks hit several medical facilities and schools there on Monday.

The Defence Ministry’s Igor Konashenkov told a briefing with journalists on Tuesday that “terrorists” in Syria’s Idlib and Aleppo provinces continued to receive arms and reinforcements from Turkish territory under the cover of night.

Russian warplanes carried out 444 sorties in Syria over Feb. 10 to 16 and hit 1,593 targets, he added at the same briefing.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.