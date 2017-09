MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Sunday a cessation of hostilities in Syria had been violated 29 times in the past 24 hours.

The ministry said in a statement the violations took place in the provinces of Latakia (18 times), Damascus (5), Aleppo (3), Idlib (2) and Hama (1 time).

It added that a portable air-defense system was used to bring down a Syrian MiG-21 warplane over Hama province on Saturday.