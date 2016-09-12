FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russia concerned over some Syrian groups' refusal to abide by ceasefire deal
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 12, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

Russia concerned over some Syrian groups' refusal to abide by ceasefire deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday it was concerned that some armed opposition groups in Syria including the powerful insurgent group Ahrar al-Sham have refused to abide by a ceasefire agreement that took effect at sunset.

The ministry also said in a statement that it was counting on the United States to influence Syria's "moderate opposition" to ensure full compliance with the cessation of hostilities that began at 1600 GMT on Monday.

"We count on the US to deliver its part and use the necessary influence on those it considers 'moderate opposition'," the ministry said.

It also said humanitarian aid to Syria's Aleppo would begin immediately through the northern road of Castello. A southern road through the region of Ramusa will open "over time."

Reporting by Lidia Kelly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.