Russia says data analysis shows it only hit Islamic State targets in Syria
#World News
October 1, 2015 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says data analysis shows it only hit Islamic State targets in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian’s own data analysis carried out after it launched air strikes against targets inside Syria showed its planes had only struck Islamic State targets, an airforce official was quoted as saying by the RIA Novosti news agency on Thursday.

Moscow’s account is disputed by U.S. officials and politicians as well as by rebel groups on the ground who say the areas it struck are mostly held by a rival insurgent alliance, which unlike Islamic State is supported by U.S. allies including Arab states and Turkey.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn

