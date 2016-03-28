FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three Russian attack helicopters leave Syria for Russia: TV
#World News
March 28, 2016 / 6:22 AM / in 2 years

Three Russian attack helicopters leave Syria for Russia: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Three heavy attack helicopters have left Moscow’s Hmeymim airbase in Syria for Russia, Russian state TV channel Rossiya-24 reported on Monday.

Two Mi-24 and one Mi-35 helicopters left the base onboard the heavy Antonov-124 transport airplane, along with some engineers and technical staff.

This month Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the bulk of the Russian military contingent in Syria to be pulled out after five months of air strikes, saying Moscow had achieved most of its objectives. On Sunday, he congratulated Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on regaining the city of Palmyra.

Rossiya-24 showed a Russian officer at the Hmeymim base saying that Moscow’s forces remaining in Syria were enough “to repel at any moment any attack and accomplish any military tasks”.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

