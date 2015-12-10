Russia says no agreement on opposition and terrorists' lists for Syria talks

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday there was still no agreement among global powers on the lists of the Syrian opposition and terrorist groups, one of the key conditions of launching a full-scale peace process in Arab republic.

“Unfortunately, the tempo of this work on the list of the opposition which could be presented in talks with Damascus, as well as on the list of terrorists, is not at the speed ... which was presumed after the Vienna meetings,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing.