Russian air force makes 157 sorties in Syria in four days: agencies
January 19, 2016 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

Russian air force makes 157 sorties in Syria in four days: agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s air force carried out 157 sorties in Syria over the past four days, hitting 579 “terrorist” targets, Russian news agencies quoted a defense ministry official as saying on Tuesday.

In the province of Latakia, a Su-34 bomber killed around 20 militants in a direct hit on four vehicles of Islamic State with mounted heavy machine guns, Interfax news agency quoted Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov as saying.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning

