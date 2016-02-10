Moscow rejects U.S. criticism Russian bombings behind Syria's humanitarian crisis

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday rejected U.S. allegations that Russian bombing had caused a humanitarian crisis in Syria, saying it is the West that fueled the problem.

Moscow views U.S. allegations that it uses unguided munitions in Syria as “totally unfounded”, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing. She also rejected as unfounded criticism that Russian bombings in Syria were pushing refugees toward Europe.

Zakharova dismissed charges that Russia collapsed Syria talks as “an outright lie”.