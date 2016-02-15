FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian PM says military won't stay in Syria for ever
February 15, 2016 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Russian PM says military won't stay in Syria for ever

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev answers a question from the audience at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/Sputnik/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview that Moscow does not plan to maintain its military presence in Syria indefinitely.

In an interview with Time magazine Medvedev was asked if Russia would help its ally, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in his stated aim of restoring his control over all of Syria.

“We have no plans... for such a never-ending presence in Syria. We are there pursuing an entirely limited, concrete objective,” Medvedev said, according to a transcript of the interview released by the government.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

