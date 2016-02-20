Kremlin says concerned by Turkey shelling Syrian territory

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Saturday expressed concern over Turkey’s shelling of Syria’s territory, saying such actions were whipping up further tension on the two countries’ border.

“The Kremlin is concerned by the growing tension on the Syrian-Turkish border,” President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a teleconference with journalists.

“In general, Russia believes that such cross-border shelling of Syria’s territory by Turkish artillery is inadmissible.”