Russian condemns attacks in Syria, calls for global action

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Monday it strongly condemned what it called recent terrorist attacks in Syria, saying they were aimed at wrecking peace efforts.

Multiple bomb blasts in a southern district of Damascus killed at least 87 people on Sunday, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, and twin car bombs killed at least 59 people in Homs, the monitoring group said.

“We are convinced that such abhorrent criminal acts need adequate ... reaction from the international community,” the Russian ministry said in an online statement.