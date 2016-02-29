Kremlin on Syria ceasefire: process is underway but it is not easy

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that “the process is underway” in Syria’s cessation of hostilities, although it was clear from the beginning that it would not be easy.

“The heads of state, the presidents of Russia and the United States, had from the very beginning stressed that the way to a holding ceasefire would not be easy,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists.

“But at the same time it is crucial that this (ceasefire) agreement was reached,” he said. “The process is underway.”