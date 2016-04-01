Kremlin hopes Syrian government delegation will show flexibility at peace talks

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it hoped the Syrian government delegation would show flexibility at peace talks with the opposition.

“We hope this participation (of the Damascus delegation) will continue in a constructive way ... and necessary flexibility will be displayed - of course, within possible limits,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists.

“These negotiations should be only inclusive ... including Kurds, to find a really lasting solution ... and to enable Syrians themselves to decide their destiny.”