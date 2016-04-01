FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin hopes Syrian government delegation will show flexibility at peace talks
April 1, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Kremlin hopes Syrian government delegation will show flexibility at peace talks

U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura (2nd R) meets with Syrian government representatives during Syrian Peace talks at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrice Coffrini/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it hoped the Syrian government delegation would show flexibility at peace talks with the opposition.

“We hope this participation (of the Damascus delegation) will continue in a constructive way ... and necessary flexibility will be displayed - of course, within possible limits,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists.

“These negotiations should be only inclusive ... including Kurds, to find a really lasting solution ... and to enable Syrians themselves to decide their destiny.”

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning

