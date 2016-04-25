FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin: Russia seriously worried about degenerating Syria peace talks
April 25, 2016 / 11:29 AM / a year ago

Kremlin: Russia seriously worried about degenerating Syria peace talks

A man on a crane works at the site of a car bomb on the outskirts of the Sayeda Zeinab district south of Damascus, Syria, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is seriously concerned about the degenerating situation at Syria peace talks in Geneva, the Kremlin said on Monday.

“Russia has been consistently doing whatever it can to help develop and support this negotiating process, and not allow this process to be disrupted,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists.

“At the same time, we still state with serious concern that the situation is degenerating at these negotiations.”

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs

