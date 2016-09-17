Russian defense ministry says Syria truce violated 199 times so far

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The ceasefire established in Syria has been violated 199 times since it came into force five days ago, a Russian defense ministry official was quoted as saying on Saturday.

"The United States and so-called moderate (rebel) groups under their control did not implement any of the obligations taken under the Geneva agreements," Russian news agencies quoted Lieutenant-General Viktor Poznikhir as saying.

"If the United States does not take steps needed to fulfill its obligations under the Sept. 9 agreement, then all the responsibility for any collapse of the ceasefire in Syria would lie with the United States," he added.