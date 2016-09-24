FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russia's Lavrov says Syrian ceasefire hinges on all sides involved
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 24, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

Russia's Lavrov says Syrian ceasefire hinges on all sides involved

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during the International Syria Support Group meeting at the Palace Hotel in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 22, 2016.Darren Ornitz

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said a revival of a ceasefire in Syria depends on all sides involved and not only on "Russia's unilateral concessions".

"One can only speak about the ceasefire revival only on the collective basis," he said in an interview for the TV news show 'Vesti on Saturday'.

Russia and the United States on Sept. 9 agreed to a deal aimed at putting Syria's peace process back on track. It included a nationwide truce, improved humanitarian aid access and the possibility of joint military operations against Islamic State and al Qaeda’s Syrian affiliate, formerly known as the Nusra Front.

The truce effectively collapsed after a week when an aid convoy was attacked on Monday, killing some 20 people.

Lavrov called for an investigation of the incident, repeating that Russian or Syrian air forces were not involved in the attack.

He also reiterated his calls for the separation of opposition forces from the Nusra Front, adding that Russia had recently observed that opposition fighters had merged with the Nusra Front.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.