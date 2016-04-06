FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says its planes hit Nusra Front positions in Syria
#World News
April 6, 2016 / 5:56 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says its planes hit Nusra Front positions in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry their weapons on the back of a pick-up truck during the release of Lebanese soldiers and policemen in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian aircraft have hit positions of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front near the Syrian city of Aleppo, thwarting an attempted offensive, Russia’s Defence Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

It also said that up to 1,500 militants controlled by the Nusra Front (Jabhat al-Nusra in Arabic), have attacked Kurdish fighters in Aleppo, killing 18 civilians and 11 of the fighters.

(Story refiles to fix typo in first paragraph).

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alison Williams

