Russia says its planes hit Nusra Front positions in Syria

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian aircraft have hit positions of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front near the Syrian city of Aleppo, thwarting an attempted offensive, Russia’s Defence Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
It also said that up to 1,500 militants controlled by the Nusra Front (Jabhat al-Nusra in Arabic), have attacked Kurdish fighters in Aleppo, killing 18 civilians and 11 of the fighters.
