Russia carries out new round of air strikes in Syria, hitting 12 targets
October 2, 2015 / 9:33 AM / 2 years ago

Russia carries out new round of air strikes in Syria, hitting 12 targets

A frame grab taken from footage released October 1, 2015, shows a Russian military jet taxiing on runway shortly after the landing in Syria. Russia estimates its air strike campaign in Syria could last three to four months, the head of the foreign affairs committee at the State Duma, Russia's parliament, said on Friday. REUTERS/Reuters TV/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it had carried out new rounds of air strikes in Syria, hitting 12 Islamic State targets.

Sukhoi-34, Sukhoi-24M and Sukhoi-25 warplanes had flown 18 sorties, hitting a command post and a communications center in the province of Aleppo as well as a militant field camp in Idlib, a Defence Ministry statement said.

A command post in the province of Hama was also completely destroyed, it said.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly

