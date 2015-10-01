FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2015 / 11:13 AM / 2 years ago

Russian defense ministry says new round of Syria air strikes hit four targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday it had carried out a new round of air strikes in Syria overnight, hitting four Islamic State targets while strictly avoiding populated areas.

It said Sukhoi-24M and Sukhoi-25 aircraft had flown eight sorties, hitting an ammunition depot near Idlib as well as a three-storey Islamic State command center near Hama.

It said a pinpoint strike had destroyed a facility located in the north of Homs aimed at rigging cars with explosives for suicide attacks.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Andrew Osborn; Additional reporting by Polina Devitt and Anton Zverev; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn

